Yankuang Energy Schedules 2023 AGM and Proposes Profit Plan

May 22, 2024 — 05:16 am EDT

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited has announced its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for June 21, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including approval of the 2023 financial statements, director and supervisor remuneration, and a proposed profit distribution plan offering a final cash dividend and bonus shares. The AGM will also address the issuance of corporate bonds not exceeding RMB30 billion, with options for general, renewable, and green bonds, as well as amendments to the company’s Articles of Association.

