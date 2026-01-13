Yankuang Energy Group Company (YZCHF) Price Target Increased by 12.01% to 1.35

The average one-year price target for Yankuang Energy Group Company (OTCPK:YZCHF) has been revised to $1.35 / share. This is an increase of 12.01% from the prior estimate of $1.20 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.15 to a high of $1.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.78% from the latest reported closing price of $1.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yankuang Energy Group Company. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YZCHF is 0.10%, an increase of 14.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 265,253K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,422K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,874K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YZCHF by 5.06% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,960K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,596K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YZCHF by 0.01% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 29,307K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,977K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YZCHF by 6.76% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17,643K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 10,981K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,543K shares , representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YZCHF by 6.18% over the last quarter.

