Yankuang Energy Group Company (SEHK:1171) Price Target Increased by 16.04% to 11.14

The average one-year price target for Yankuang Energy Group Company (SEHK:1171) has been revised to HK$11.14 / share. This is an increase of 16.04% from the prior estimate of HK$9.60 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$9.17 to a high of HK$15.18 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.94% from the latest reported closing price of HK$11.25 / share.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Maintains 10.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 10.46%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.12% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yankuang Energy Group Company. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 29.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1171 is 0.09%, an increase of 27.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.23% to 199,192K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,422K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,874K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 5.06% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,960K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,596K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 0.01% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17,643K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 10,981K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,543K shares , representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 9,086K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,846K shares , representing an increase of 13.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 13.43% over the last quarter.

