Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited - Depositary Receipt () (YZCAY) Price Target Increased by 18.61% to 23.57

The average one-year price target for Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:YZCAY) has been revised to 23.57 / share. This is an increase of 18.61% from the prior estimate of 19.87 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.10 to a high of 25.14 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.64% from the latest reported closing price of 23.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YZCAY is 0.20%, an increase of 29.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 200,175K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,357K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing an increase of 99.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YZCAY by 3,573.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,458K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,378K shares, representing an increase of 80.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YZCAY by 240.78% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 21,419K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,467K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YZCAY by 16.96% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,625K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,897K shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YZCAY by 116.05% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 8,633K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing an increase of 93.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YZCAY by 936.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.