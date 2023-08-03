Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited - Class H (YZCHF) Price Target Decreased by 29.71% to 3.03

The average one-year price target for Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited - Class H (OTC:YZCHF) has been revised to 3.03 / share. This is an decrease of 29.71% from the prior estimate of 4.31 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.15 to a high of 4.47 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.13% from the latest reported closing price of 3.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited - Class H. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YZCHF is 0.23%, an increase of 3.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.30% to 200,605K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,700K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 99.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YZCHF by 3,172.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,788K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,591K shares, representing an increase of 78.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YZCHF by 203.96% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 14,274K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares, representing an increase of 91.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YZCHF by 653.52% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 12,638K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,064K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YZCHF by 28.87% over the last quarter.

CEMVX - Causeway Emerging Markets Fund Investor Class holds 8,384K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,761K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YZCHF by 11.87% over the last quarter.

