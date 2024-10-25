News & Insights

Stocks

Yankuang Energy Group Approves Dividend Amid Strategic Resolutions

October 25, 2024 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited has announced the successful passage of all resolutions during its first extraordinary general meeting of 2024. Shareholders will receive an interim cash dividend of RMB 0.23 per share for the first half of the year. This development reflects the company’s continued commitment to rewarding its investors.

For further insights into HK:1171 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YZCHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.