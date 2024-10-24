Yankuang Energy Expands with Wubo Technology Acquisition

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited has successfully acquired a 45% equity interest and a 6.32% voting rights in Wubo Technology, effectively making Wubo a subsidiary. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster Yankuang’s logistics capabilities, enhance its competitive edge, and accelerate digital transformation in the smart logistics sector.

