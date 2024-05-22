News & Insights

Yankuang Energy Declares Year-End Cash Dividend

May 22, 2024 — 05:14 am EDT

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 1.3 per share for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023. Shareholders are set to approve this dividend on June 21, 2024, with the ex-dividend date scheduled for June 26, 2024, and the payment date set for July 30, 2024. The announcement updates key dates, including the approval, ex-dividend, and payment schedule.

