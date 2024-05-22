Yankuang Energy Declares Special Year-End Dividend

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited has announced a special final dividend of RMB 0.19 per share for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023, with shareholder approval slated for 21 June 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for 26 June 2024, and the dividend will be payable on 30 July 2024. Updates to the dividend distribution details include changes in the record and book close dates.

