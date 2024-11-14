News & Insights

Yankuang Energy Appoints Wang Jiuhong as General Manager

November 14, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group has appointed Wang Jiuhong as the new General Manager, highlighting his extensive experience within the company and various leadership roles in the coal mining industry. Mr. Wang, who holds a minor stake in the company, has held numerous managerial positions, indicating a strategic move to strengthen leadership amid evolving market conditions. His remuneration will be determined based on his duties, experience, and prevailing market conditions.

