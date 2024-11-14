Yankuang Energy Appoints Wang Jiuhong as General Manager

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group has appointed Wang Jiuhong as the new General Manager, highlighting his extensive experience within the company and various leadership roles in the coal mining industry. Mr. Wang, who holds a minor stake in the company, has held numerous managerial positions, indicating a strategic move to strengthen leadership amid evolving market conditions. His remuneration will be determined based on his duties, experience, and prevailing market conditions.

For further insights into HK:1171 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.