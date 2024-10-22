Yankuang Energy Announces Q3 2024 Results Presentation

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited will present its third-quarter 2024 results on October 27, 2024, through a telephone and online meeting. This presentation aims to help investors understand the company’s performance, future market analysis, and operational strategies. Key company executives, including the deputy general manager and chief financial officer, will participate in this event to address investor concerns.

