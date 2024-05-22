News & Insights

Yankuang Energy Announces Bonus Share Issue

May 22, 2024 — 05:39 am EDT

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited announced a bonus issue of 3 shares for every 10 shares held by shareholders, with shareholder approval set for 21 June 2024 and certificates dispatched by 30 July 2024. Trading of the bonus shares will commence on 31 July 2024. This update follows the financial year ending 31 December 2023, and full details regarding the withholding tax on the bonus issue are yet to be announced.

