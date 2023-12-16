Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (YSHLF) Price Target Increased by 18.85% to 1.47

The average one-year price target for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (OTC:YSHLF) has been revised to 1.47 / share. This is an increase of 18.85% from the prior estimate of 1.24 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.39 to a high of 1.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.61% from the latest reported closing price of 1.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 13.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YSHLF is 0.33%, an increase of 10.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 395,472K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 57,460K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,838K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YSHLF by 14.02% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 43,994K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,627K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YSHLF by 19.17% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,799K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,123K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YSHLF by 14.34% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,838K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,545K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YSHLF by 19.04% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 32,513K shares. No change in the last quarter.

