Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (YSHLF) Price Target Increased by 26.62% to 3.25

The average one-year price target for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (OTCPK:YSHLF) has been revised to $3.25 / share. This is an increase of 26.62% from the prior estimate of $2.56 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.02 to a high of $3.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.09% from the latest reported closing price of $1.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. This is an decrease of 81 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YSHLF is 0.14%, an increase of 7.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.48% to 297,055K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 42,670K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,344K shares , representing an increase of 47.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YSHLF by 93.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,172K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,071K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YSHLF by 6.74% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,711K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,722K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YSHLF by 4.47% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 17,149K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,243K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YSHLF by 7.62% over the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 11,604K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,167K shares , representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YSHLF by 2.09% over the last quarter.

