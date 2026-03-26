Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (SGX:BS6) Price Target Increased by 16.26% to 4.80

The average one-year price target for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (SGX:BS6) has been revised to $4.80 / share. This is an increase of 16.26% from the prior estimate of $4.13 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.34 to a high of $5.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.78% from the latest reported closing price of $3.85 / share.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Maintains 5.12% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.12%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.00% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. This is an decrease of 184 owner(s) or 71.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BS6 is 0.13%, an increase of 10.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 50.49% to 196,710K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ECOW - Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 933K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares , representing an increase of 26.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BS6 by 27.29% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 27.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BS6 by 3.27% over the last quarter.

VWID - Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 9.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BS6 by 22.79% over the last quarter.

EAFG - Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 60.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BS6 by 11.03% over the last quarter.

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