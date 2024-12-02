Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Secures $2.63 Billion in New Contracts

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) (SG:BS6) has released an update.
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has secured contracts for 21 additional vessels worth $2.63 billion, adding to its impressive year-to-date total of 119 contracts valued at $14.27 billion. These new contracts include LNG and methanol dual-fuel containerships, oil tankers, and bulk carriers, with deliveries planned from 2027 to 2029.
