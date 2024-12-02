News & Insights

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Secures $2.63 Billion in New Contracts

December 02, 2024 — 04:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) (SG:BS6) has released an update.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has secured contracts for 21 additional vessels worth $2.63 billion, adding to its impressive year-to-date total of 119 contracts valued at $14.27 billion. These new contracts include LNG and methanol dual-fuel containerships, oil tankers, and bulk carriers, with deliveries planned from 2027 to 2029.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

