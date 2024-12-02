Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Secures $2.63 Billion in New Contracts

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) (SG:BS6) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has secured contracts for 21 additional vessels worth $2.63 billion, adding to its impressive year-to-date total of 119 contracts valued at $14.27 billion. These new contracts include LNG and methanol dual-fuel containerships, oil tankers, and bulk carriers, with deliveries planned from 2027 to 2029.

For further insights into SG:BS6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.