Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Reports Record Profits

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) (SG:BS6) has released an update.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. reported record-breaking revenue and net profit for the financial year 2023, driven by operational efficiency and a focus on producing higher-value vessels. The company is capitalizing on the growing demand for eco-friendly and alternative-fueled ships and is investing in technology and personnel to maintain industry leadership. During the AGM, the retirement of Mr Chen Timothy Teck Leng, a key director, was announced, with the company expressing gratitude for his contributions.

