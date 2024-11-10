News & Insights

Yangtze Optical Fibre’s Strategic Acquisitions in PLZ and Cutlite

November 10, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (HK:6869) has released an update.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Company has entered into a Framework Agreement to acquire majority stakes in PLZ and Cutlite, aiming to consolidate these companies into its financial statements. The acquisition involves significant cash transactions and is subject to further negotiations and regulatory approvals. Investors are advised to exercise caution due to potential risks in the business integration and market conditions.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
