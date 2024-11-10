Yangtze Optical Fibre’s Strategic Acquisitions in PLZ and Cutlite

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (HK:6869) has released an update.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Company has entered into a Framework Agreement to acquire majority stakes in PLZ and Cutlite, aiming to consolidate these companies into its financial statements. The acquisition involves significant cash transactions and is subject to further negotiations and regulatory approvals. Investors are advised to exercise caution due to potential risks in the business integration and market conditions.

