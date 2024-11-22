Yangtze Optical Fibre Unveils Board Structure and Leadership

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (HK:6869) has released an update.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Company has announced the structure of its Board of Directors, highlighting key figures such as Executive Director Mr. Zhuang Dan and Chairman Mr. Ma Jie. The Board is supported by three committees: Audit, Nomination and Remuneration, and Strategy, each led by experienced professionals. This organizational update could impact the company’s strategic direction and influence its market performance.

