Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (SHSE:601869) Price Target Increased by 23.50% to 69.72

The average one-year price target for Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (SHSE:601869) has been revised to CN¥69.72 / share. This is an increase of 23.50% from the prior estimate of CN¥56.45 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥35.28 to a high of CN¥105.58 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.24% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥79.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 601869 is 0.01%, an increase of 20.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.38% to 624K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 327K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares , representing an increase of 15.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601869 by 70.47% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 190K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares , representing a decrease of 22.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601869 by 12.90% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 56K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 37.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601869 by 128.69% over the last quarter.

GXC - SPDR(R) S&P(R) CHINA ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 11.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601869 by 19.55% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing a decrease of 194.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 601869 by 54.01% over the last quarter.

