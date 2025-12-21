Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (SEHK:6869) Price Target Increased by 25.74% to 36.33

The average one-year price target for Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (SEHK:6869) has been revised to HK$36.33 / share. This is an increase of 25.74% from the prior estimate of HK$28.89 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$19.88 to a high of HK$47.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.80% from the latest reported closing price of HK$51.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6869 is 0.05%, an increase of 101.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.11% to 14,180K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,794K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing an increase of 95.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6869 by 2,510.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,814K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares , representing an increase of 14.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6869 by 110.24% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,343K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,281K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6869 by 76.52% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 1,948K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 840K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

