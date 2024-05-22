News & Insights

Yangtze Optical Announces Board Reshuffle

May 22, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (HK:6869) has released an update.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company announced the resignation of Mr. Iuri Longhi as a non-executive director due to changes in his work arrangements, effective upon the appointment and shareholder approval of his successor at the AGM. Mr. Lars Frederick Persson has been nominated to fill the vacancy, bringing extensive experience from his previous roles, including his tenure as CEO for Prysmian Group’s businesses in various regions and his recent promotion to executive vice president.

