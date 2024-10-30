Yangarra Resources Reports Third-Quarter Results

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) has released an update.

Yangarra Resources has released its third-quarter results, showing a decrease in both oil and gas sales and net income compared to last year. Despite a significant turnaround at a third-party facility that impacted production, the company plans an active fourth quarter with up to eight new wells expected to come online.

