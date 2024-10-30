News & Insights

Stocks

Yangarra Resources Reports Third-Quarter Results

October 30, 2024 — 06:12 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) has released an update.

Yangarra Resources has released its third-quarter results, showing a decrease in both oil and gas sales and net income compared to last year. Despite a significant turnaround at a third-party facility that impacted production, the company plans an active fourth quarter with up to eight new wells expected to come online.

For further insights into TSE:YGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.