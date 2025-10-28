Yangarra Resources Ltd. Q3 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.29 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $3.96 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.1% to $24.40 million from $26.26 million last year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.29 Mln. vs. $3.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $24.40 Mln vs. $26.26 Mln last year.

