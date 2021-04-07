Yandex (YNDX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Yandex NV (Symbol: YNDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.83, changing hands as low as $62.76 per share. Yandex NV shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YNDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YNDX's low point in its 52 week range is $33.79 per share, with $74.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.13.

