Yandex (YNDX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Yandex NV (Symbol: YNDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.42, changing hands as high as $64.46 per share. Yandex NV shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YNDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YNDX's low point in its 52 week range is $39.46 per share, with $74.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.17.

