US Markets
YNDX

Yandex, VTB and partners to launch server production in Russia with new JV

Contributor
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

Russian internet giant Yandex on Thursday signed an agreement with state-owned VTB Bank and other partners to produce servers in an effort to tap into Russia's growing market for server hardware, the company said.

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.O on Thursday signed an agreement with state-owned VTB Bank VTBR.MM and other partners to produce servers in an effort to tap into Russia's growing market for server hardware, the company said.

Yandex and VTB will set up a joint venture with IT group LANIT and computer equipment manufacturer Gigabyte to sell servers in Russia and abroad, Yandex said.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Maria Kiselyova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YNDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular