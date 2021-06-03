Yandex, VTB and partners to launch server production in Russia with new JV

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.O on Thursday signed an agreement with state-owned VTB Bank VTBR.MM and other partners to produce servers in an effort to tap into Russia's growing market for server hardware, the company said.

Yandex and VTB will set up a joint venture with IT group LANIT and computer equipment manufacturer Gigabyte to sell servers in Russia and abroad, Yandex said.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Maria Kiselyova)

