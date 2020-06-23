Yandex to raise $800 mln from share issue, to end JV with Sberbank

(Adds details, context)

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia's top search engine Yandex plans to raise $800 million by issuing new A-class shares to finance its future growth and plans to terminate its partnership in two projects with Sberbank , Russia's largest lender, it said.

As part of this restructuring, Yandex will buy 45% of a marketplace Yandex.Market from Sberbank for 42.0 billion roubles ($610 million) and sell 25%+1 rouble in Yandex.Money to Sberbank for 2.4 billion roubles, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

To fund the future growth and strategic opportunities in e-commerce and other sectors, Yandex will do a public offering of $200 million of newly issued Class A shares, it said. Goldman Sachs will be the bookrunner for the offering.

Yandex will also do a private placement and sell its new shares to Russia's second-largest lender VTB and businessmen Roman Abramovich, Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov for $600 million.

Its transactions with Sberbank are expected to be closed in the third quarter of 2020. After the deals, Yandex and Sberbank will terminate Yandex's non-compete and exclusivity obligations regarding financial services.

($1 = 68.8200 roubles) (Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: RUSSIA YANDEX/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.