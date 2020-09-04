Yandex Self Driving Group To Be Directly Owned By Yandex, Uber - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Yandex N.V. (YNDX) and Uber (UBER) have entered into agreements to spin off the self-driving vehicles business, Yandex Self Driving Group B.V., from their joint venture, MLU B.V. Yandex will invest $150 million into Yandex SDG, $100 million of which will be in the form of equity and the remaining $50 million in the form of a convertible loan. Yandex will also purchase a portion of Uber's stake in Yandex SDG. As a result, Yandex will own 73% of Yandex Self Driving Group, while Uber will own 19%. The remaining 8% will be reserved for Yandex SDG management and employees.

Yandex N.V. also agreed with Uber to contribute the Yandex.Drive car-sharing business from Yandex N.V. to MLU B.V. Following this, Yandex will own 61.7% of MLU, while Uber will own 33.5% of the issued share capital of the company. The remaining shares will be reserved for MLU management and employees.

