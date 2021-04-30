Yandex N.V. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Shareholders of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 11% to US$67.73 following its latest quarterly results. The results don't look great, especially considering that the analysts had been forecasting a profit and Yandex delivered a statutory loss of ₽11.29 per share. Revenues of ₽73b did beat expectations by 4.7% though. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:YNDX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

After the latest results, the 17 analysts covering Yandex are now predicting revenues of ₽328.8b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 34% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to expand 19% to ₽52.66. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of ₽326.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of ₽58.33 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at ₽5,776, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Yandex analyst has a price target of ₽87.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at ₽57.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Yandex is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Yandex's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 48% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 26% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 16% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Yandex to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Yandex. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at ₽5,776, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Yandex. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Yandex going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Yandex that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.