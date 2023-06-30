Yandex makes changes to financial team ahead of corporate restructuring

Adds detail in paragraph 2, 7

June 30 (Reuters) - Internet company Yandex YNDX.O on Friday said it was making changes to its financial team in preparation for a potential corporate restructuring that should see it divest ownership and control of core, Russia-based businesses.

Sources told Reuters last month that shareholders in Yandex's holding company, many of whom are Western investment funds, could be in line to make $7 billion from a full divestment of its Russian businesses.

"In this capacity (Demyashkevich) will advise the board on financial matters and report directly to the Chairman John Boynton," Yandex said in a statement.

Alexander Balakhnin, head of Strategy of Yandex's e-commerce, mobility and delivery business, would be appointed as the group's new CFO.

Yandex said the changes were effective from Aug. 1.

Yandex NV hopes to sell the main revenue-generating businesses inside Russia and develop four newer units, self-driving technologies, cloud computing, data labelling and educational technology independently, internationally.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.