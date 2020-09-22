Markets

Yandex In Talks To Buy Tinkoff For About $5.48 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Yandex N.V. (YNDX) confirmed that it is in discussions with TCS Group Holding Plc or Tinkoff regarding a possible offer by Yandex for 100% of the share capital of Tinkoff.

The companies said they have come to an agreement in principle on a transaction that would consist of cash and share consideration worth about $5.48 billion or $27.64 per Tinkoff share.

The offer price would represent a premium of about 8.0% to the closing price per Tinkoff GDR of $25.60 on September 21.

The final terms of the deal will depend on the results of due diligence, the companies said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YNDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular