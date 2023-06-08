News & Insights

Yandex granted Nasdaq lifeline subject to Russia restructuring

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

June 08, 2023 — 04:02 am EDT

By Alexander Marrow

June 8 (Reuters) - Russian internet firm Yandex YNDX.O on Thursday said it had been granted permission to retain its Nasdaq Stock Exchange listing provided the restructuring and divestment of its Russian business is concluded by the end of 2023.

Often dubbed "Russia's Google", Yandex is making progress on a corporate restructuring plan that should see it divest ownership and control of core, Russia-based businesses.

