Yandal Resources Uncovers Promising Gold Discovery

Yandal Resources Ltd has reported promising initial results from recent drilling at the New England Granite Prospect, indicating a significant emerging gold discovery, now named Siona. The drill holes revealed substantial gold mineralization, with one intercept showing 78 meters at 1.2 grams per tonne of gold, most of which remains open for further exploration. This discovery could enhance Yandal’s prospects, especially given the favorable current gold prices.

