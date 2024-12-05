Yandal Resources Sees Increased Stake by Regal Funds

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.

Yandal Resources Ltd has announced a significant change in shareholding interests, with Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates increasing their voting power to 19.04%. This development reflects a strategic consolidation of shares, indicating investor confidence in Yandal’s potential growth. Investors in the stock market may find this shift noteworthy as it could influence the company’s future direction.

