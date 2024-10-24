Yandal Resources Schedules Annual Meeting for Shareholders

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.

Yandal Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, in Perth, urging shareholders to participate by voting in person or by proxy. This meeting is crucial as it directly impacts shareholders’ interests, and they are encouraged to seek professional advice if uncertain about their vote.

For further insights into AU:YRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.