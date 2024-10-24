News & Insights

Yandal Resources Schedules Annual Meeting for Shareholders

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.

Yandal Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, in Perth, urging shareholders to participate by voting in person or by proxy. This meeting is crucial as it directly impacts shareholders’ interests, and they are encouraged to seek professional advice if uncertain about their vote.

