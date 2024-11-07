Yandal Resources Ltd. Lists New Shares on ASX

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.

Yandal Resources Ltd. has announced the quotation of 8,311,760 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), offering potential new opportunities for investors. This development marks a significant step in the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and attract more investment.

