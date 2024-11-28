Yandal Resources Issues New Employee Incentive Options

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.
Yandal Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 3,350,000 unquoted options set to expire on November 28, 2027, as part of an employee incentive scheme. These options, with an exercise price of $0.35, reflect the company’s strategy to motivate and retain key personnel. This move is expected to bolster investor confidence by aligning employee interests with shareholder value.
