Yandal Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

November 25, 2024 — 11:19 pm EST

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.

Yandal Resources Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on November 26, 2024, demonstrating strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and approval of additional capacity for issuing shares. This outcome reflects positively on the company’s strategic direction and governance.

