Yandal Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

Yandal Resources Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on November 26, 2024, demonstrating strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and approval of additional capacity for issuing shares. This outcome reflects positively on the company’s strategic direction and governance.

