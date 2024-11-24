News & Insights

Yandal Resources Expands Drilling at Siona Gold Discovery

November 24, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.

Yandal Resources Ltd has announced encouraging assay results from their follow-up RC drilling program at the Siona Gold Discovery, confirming sub-vertical mineralisation and extending the drilling to explore further structural targets. The company is preparing for diamond drilling to better understand the mineralised system across the New England Granite target area. With visual mineralisation aiding real-time decisions, Yandal Resources is optimistic about revealing more insight in the coming weeks.

