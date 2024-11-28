News & Insights

Yandal Resources Expands Director’s Securities Portfolio

November 28, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.

Yandal Resources Ltd. announced that its director, Timothy Kennedy, has acquired 800,000 new unlisted options as approved during the company’s recent AGM. This change reflects an expansion in Kennedy’s interest in the company’s securities, which may influence investor confidence in Yandal’s future growth prospects.

