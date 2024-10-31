Yandal Resources Expands Capital with Shortfall Shares

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.

Yandal Resources Ltd. announced the expiration of unlisted options and the issuance of 8,311,760 shortfall shares to Blackpeak Capital Pty Ltd. as underwriter. This move is expected to bolster the company’s capital for ongoing exploration activities at the Siona discovery and other prospects. The company expressed satisfaction with the support received from option holders and the underwriter, facilitating further growth opportunities.

