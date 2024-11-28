Yandal Resources Announces Director’s New Option Acquisition

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.

Yandal Resources Ltd. has announced a change in the interest holdings of its director, Mr. Gregory Richard Evans, with the acquisition of 550,000 unlisted options expiring in November 2027. This move, approved by shareholders at the recent AGM, reflects ongoing strategic positioning within the company. Investors are keeping an eye on the company’s potential growth and financial strategies.

