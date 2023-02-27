Yancoal Australia's annual profit rises nearly five-fold

February 27, 2023 — 03:59 am EST

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Yancoal Australia YAL.AX on Monday posted a near five-fold jump in annual profit, as the coal miner benefited from a sharp rise in coal prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The company's profit after tax was A$3.59 billion ($2.41 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with A$791 million a year earlier. It also declared a final dividend of 70 Australian cents per share.

($1 = 1.4881 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

