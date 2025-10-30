Yancoal Australia (SZSC:3668) Price Target Decreased by 38.91% to 29.99

The average one-year price target for Yancoal Australia (SZSC:3668) has been revised to HK$29.99 / share. This is a decrease of 38.91% from the prior estimate of HK$49.10 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$29.70 to a high of HK$30.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.85% from the latest reported closing price of HK$28.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yancoal Australia. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 11.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3668 is 0.23%, an increase of 14.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 32,491K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,661K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,592K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3668 by 19.51% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,900K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,567K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,536K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3668 by 21.19% over the last quarter.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 1,802K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares , representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3668 by 22.41% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 1,426K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares , representing an increase of 13.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3668 by 36.56% over the last quarter.

