Yancoal Australia Reports November Securities Movements

Yancoal Australia Ltd has submitted its monthly return notice for November 2024 to the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, highlighting movements in securities for its equity issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts. The company, incorporated in Australia, reports no changes in its authorized share capital for the month.

