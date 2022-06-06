Yancoal Australia recommends against Yankuang Energy's buyout deal

June 7 (Reuters) - Coal miner Yancoal Australia YAL.AX, 3668.HK said on Tuesday a proposed acquisition by major shareholder Yankuang Energy 600188.SS would not be in the best interest of its minority shareholders.

Yancoal has not received an acceptable formal offer from Yankuang, the company confirmed, adding that an independent board committee advised against the deal.

