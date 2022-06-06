Yancoal Australia recommends against parent firm's potential buyout deal

Adds background

June 7 (Reuters) - Yancoal Australia YAL.AX, 3668.HK said on Tuesday its independent board committee cannot support its parent firm Yankuang Energy's proposed offer to acquire shares it does not already own in the Australian coal miner.

In late May, Yancoal confirmed China's Yankuang Energy 600188.SS, which owns 62.26% of Yancoal shares, was planning to acquire the remaining stake at $3.60 per share, a discount to market price, in a deal worth $1.8 billion.

Yancoal said an independent board committee it appointed to evaluate the potential transaction unanimously concluded that an acquisition by Yankuang Energy would not be in the best interests of Yancoal's minority shareholders.

Reuters previously reported the offer was "unacceptable" to Glencore GLEN.L, which holds a 6.4% stake in Yancoal, because it "significantly undervalues" the stock.

Demand for thermal coal, the most polluting fossil fuel burned to generate electricity, is high due to power shortages in China and a European gas squeeze further exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Yancoal confirmed it had not received an acceptable formal offer from Yankuang.

