Yancoal Australia Ltd Updates on Coal Agreements

Yancoal Australia Ltd has entered a new coal sales framework agreement with POSCO, setting annual caps for transactions from 2025 to 2027, highlighting its ongoing business relationship with one of its major clients. Additionally, the company has revised its annual cap for coal purchases from Yankuang Energy Group to adapt to market competition and meet customer demand. These developments underscore Yancoal’s strategic efforts to maintain and expand its market position.

