Sept 15 (Reuters) - Coal miner Yancoal Australia YAL.AX on Friday said Baocai Zhang would step down as the chairman of the company.

Gang Ru, a non-executive director of the company , will assume the new role of chairman, it added.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

